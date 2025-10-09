Martha Strickland Clark Makes Legal History & KISS Rocks Cadillac | October 9

On this day in 1888, Martha Strickland Clark became the first woman to argue before the Michigan Supreme Court, winning a landmark divorce case in Thompson v. Thomson. She went on to be inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame in 2006. In 1975, KISS brought their rock spectacle to Cadillac, Michigan, performing at the high school’s Homecoming after hearing how their music motivated the football team. The glam rock band even joined the city parade before rocking the gymnasium for the students.