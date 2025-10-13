© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
The Birth of Gumby | October 12

Published October 13, 2025 at 10:31 AM EDT
On this day in 1921, Art Clokey was born in Detroit. While his name may not be widely recognized, his creation, Gumby, is iconic. Clokey spent his childhood playing with mud, which his family called "gumbo," and after losing his father in a car crash at eight, he drew inspiration from a photo of his dad's unique hairstyle for Gumby's shape. Gumby first appeared in the mid-1950s on the Howdy Doody show before starring in his own successful series that remained beloved for decades.

