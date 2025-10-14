Celebrating Dave DeBusschere | October 14

Born today in 1940 in Detroit, Dave DeBusschere was a dual-sport athlete who played both Major League Baseball for the Chicago White Sox and basketball for the Detroit Pistons in 1962. He chose basketball, becoming a coach-player and later joining the New York Knicks, where he played a key role in the NBA-ABA merger in the 1970s. After his passing in 2003, the University of Detroit Mercy honored him with a scholarship for student athletes exemplifying leadership.