The Burt Lake Burnout | October 15

On this day in 1900, a dark chapter unfolded for the Burt Lake Band of Ottawa and Chippewa indigenous peoples in Michigan. After years of treaties with the federal government, a land developer illegally claimed their 375 acres, using fabricated back taxes as a pretext. With the help of local law enforcement, the developer forcibly relocated the community, burning their homes. The only surviving structure was St. Mary's Catholic Mission Church, which later became a pig barn, symbolizing the community's tragic loss during the Burt Lake Burnout.