A Day of Firsts in Michigan | October 25

On this day in 1918, Lucy A. Sloan, a Michigan scholar, educator, author, and suffragist, passed away in Mt. Pleasant. Sloan was a champion of women's rights and helped found the first literary society for women at Central Michigan University. On this same date in 1889, the first permanent connection between Michigan’s upper and lower peninsulas was established with an underwater telephone cable at the Straits of Mackinac. Lastly, in 1924, Ty Tyson delivered Detroit’s WWJ’s first play-by-play radio broadcast of a University of Michigan football game.