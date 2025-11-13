© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Celebrating a Pioneering Aviator: Suzanne Upjohn Delano Parish | November 13

Published November 13, 2025 at 12:00 AM EST
Born on this day in 1922, Suzanne Upjohn Delano Parish co-founded the Air Zoo and famously flew a bright pink P-40 Warhawk during WWII. Though she joined the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs) two years late, she logged ten times the required flight hours. She continued performing in air shows until her 70s and was inducted into the Michigan Aviation Hall of Fame in 1994 for her contributions to aviation and philanthropy.

