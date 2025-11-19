© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Michigan Minute
Michigan Minute

Legendary Games: Tie & Turmoil in Michigan Sports | November 19

Published November 19, 2025 at 12:00 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

In 1966, the MSU Spartans faced Notre Dame in a highly anticipated college football showdown, which ended in a 10-10 tie as the Fighting Irish opted to run out the clock. Fast forward to 2004, when a fight erupted between the NBA’s Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers. After a fan threw a cup at Pacers forward Ron Artest, he charged into the stands, igniting a chaotic melee that led to suspensions for nine players and criminal charges for several individuals.

Michigan Minute
Stay Connected