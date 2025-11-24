Today marks the birthday of Detroit Tiger outfielder Jim Northrup, born in Breckenridge, MI, in 1939. He was key to the 1968 World Championship team, leading in hits and RBIs and clinching the title with a triple in Game 7. On this date in 1975, Michigan State University professor Jack H. Hetherington humorously credited his Siamese cat, F.D.C. Willard, as a co-author in his paper on atomic exchange effects, delighting the academic community.