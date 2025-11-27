Tragedy & Triumph: Thanksgiving in Michigan History | November 27

On Thanksgiving Eve in 1901, one of Michigan's worst railroad disasters occurred in southern Lenawee County, with official reports citing 23 deaths, though on-site reporters estimated the toll was closer to 100. In 1924, the paper mache and wooden Big Head puppets debuted, becoming a staple of Detroit's Thanksgiving parade. Additionally, in 1960, Gordie Howe, known as Mr. Hockey, scored his 1,000th point, marking a career that spanned six decades since he debuted with the Red Wings in 1946.