Celebrating Berry Gordy Jr. & the Legacy of the Big Mac | November 28

Born in 1929, Berry Gordy Jr. founded Motown Records, launching the careers of artists like Marvin Gaye and the Supremes. He received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 1975 American Music Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988. In 2016, Michael Jim Delligattie, creator of the "Big Mac Super Sandwich" and a Michigan State University alumnus, passed away; McDonald's sells an estimated 550 million Big Macs in the U.S. each year.