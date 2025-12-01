Rosa Parks' Act of Defiance & Legacy in Michigan | December 1

On this date in 1955, civil rights hero Rosa Parks was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama, for refusing to give up her seat in the "whites only" section of a bus, sparking a movement against segregation. For her defiance, she faced job loss and death threats. Two years later, she moved to Detroit, where she worked as a secretary for U.S. Representative John Conyers for 23 years. Parks remained a Michigander for nearly 50 years until her passing in 2005.