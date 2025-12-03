Milestones in Mail Delivery, Labor & Civil Rights | December 3

On this day in 1896, Michigan introduced its first Rural Free Delivery (RFD) service in Climax, with routes spanning 25-30 miles and carriers earning $45 a month while providing their own horses and buggies. In 1929, despite the stock market collapse, Ford Motor Company increased employee pay from $5 to $7 a day. Additionally, in 2003, Governor Jennifer Granholm signed a bill recognizing Cesar Chavez Day, honoring the labor leader and civil rights activist.