Remembering Chief Okemos and the USS Michigan | December 5

On this day in 1858, Chief Okemos died near Portland, prompting the Michigan legislature to rename Hamilton in his honor and dedicate a historical marker to his legacy. Additionally, on this day in 1843, the USS Michigan was launched, patrolling the Great Lakes primarily against timber pirates. After 62 years of service, it was renamed the USS Wolverine, and the prow of the original ship is now displayed at the Erie Maritime Museum in Pennsylvania.