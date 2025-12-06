Milestones in Art, Sports & Political History | December 6

On this day in 1881, the initial meeting to establish the Detroit Institute of Arts took place, led by Detroit Evening News founder James Scripps. A year later, the museum opened its first exhibit. On December 6, 1928, the University of Michigan became the first Big Ten school to have an indoor hockey rink. Additionally, in 1973, Gerald Ford was sworn in as the first non-elected vice president after being appointed by President Nixon to replace Spiro Agnew amid scandal.