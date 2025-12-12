Michigan Dance Strike, Basketball & Oldsmobile's End | December 12

In 1919, the Coed Tap Dance Strike at the University of Michigan began when women were barred from using the Michigan Union taproom, leading men to dance outside with women as guests. In 1979, Detroit's Joe Louis Arena hosted its inaugural event, a basketball game where the University of Michigan defeated the University of Detroit 85-72. In 2000, General Motors announced it would phase out production of Oldsmobile, the nation's oldest automotive brand.