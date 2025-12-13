Record-Breaking Pistons Game & MSU's Basketbowl | December 13

In 1983, the Detroit Pistons defeated the Denver Nuggets 186-184 in triple overtime, setting an NBA record for the highest-scoring game. Pistons center Bill Laimbeer missed a free throw with seconds left, allowing Isiah Thomas to tie the game and force overtime. In 2003, Michigan State faced the University of Kentucky at Ford Field in Detroit's Basketbowl, setting a record for the most-attended basketball game with 78,000 spectators; Kentucky won 79-74.