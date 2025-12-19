Detroit Symphony’s Debut & Michigan’s Celery Introduction | December 19

In 1887, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra performed its first concert in its subscription season at the Detroit Opera House, featuring works by Liszt, Gottschalk, Berlioz, and Beethoven. It later became the first orchestra to broadcast a performance on the radio. On this day in 1856, celery was introduced to Michigan at a banquet in Kalamazoo to honor firefighters, sparking interest in the crop and earning the city the nickname “Celery City.”