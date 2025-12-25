Michigan’s First Christmas, Iron King & Snowboarding Origins | December 25

In 1660, Michigan's first recorded Christmas celebration took place near Keweenaw Bay, documented by Father Rene Menard with French-Canadian traders and Huron converts. In 1811, Eber Brock Ward, the first of the Iron Kings, was born and became Detroit's first billionaire. In 1965, snowboarding was invented in Muskegon by engineer Sherman Poppen, who created a snowboard for his daughters, later becoming an Olympic sport in 1998.