Ex-Detroit Police Chief All But Launches Michigan Governor Campaign

Detroit's former police chief, Republican James Craig has all but launched his campaign for governor.

He is seeking to become Michigan’s first Black governor with a “law-and-order” message and emphasis on his leadership abilities.

Craig is the eighth Republican to form a candidate committee.

He's the best known and is considered a serious contender.

A former Democrat, the 61-year-old would be just the second Black major-party gubernatorial nominee if he wins the 2022 primary and would face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Craig retired in June from the Detroit Police Department.

He released a video Wednesday and announced the formation of an “exploratory committee” that lets him begin raising and spending money.

His campaign says a formal launch with events and rallies will likely occur after Labor Day.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cPkLEy5DGXA