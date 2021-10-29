Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Find hundreds of full episodes and OVERTIME extras in the free PBS Video app and at video.wkar.org
Oct. 29, 2021- Correspondents Edition| OFF THE RECORD
The panel discusses campaign funding, vaccine hesitancy and much more.
The panel discusses the money raised by Michigan's gubernatorial candidates, who isn't getting vaccinated, redistricting and much more. Panelists Lauren Gibbons, Chad Livengood, Jordyn Hermani and Kyle Melinn join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.