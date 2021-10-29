© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10
Politics & Government
Tim Skubick at anchor desk
Off the Record
Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Find hundreds of full episodes and OVERTIME extras in the free PBS Video app and at video.wkar.org

Oct. 29, 2021- Correspondents Edition| OFF THE RECORD

WKAR Public Media
Published October 29, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT
OTRTS-211029v2.png
Correspondents edition of Off the Record

The panel discusses campaign funding, vaccine hesitancy and much more.

The panel discusses the money raised by Michigan's gubernatorial candidates, who isn't getting vaccinated, redistricting and much more. Panelists Lauren Gibbons, Chad Livengood, Jordyn Hermani and Kyle Melinn join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

Watch now at video.wkar.org

Politics & Government
