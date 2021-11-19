Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
Nov. 19, 2021- Sen. Adam Hollier | OFF THE RECORD
The panel discusses the surge in COVID numbers in Michigan. The guest is Sen. Adam Hollier of Detroit, here to discuss bringing film tax credits back to the state. Panelists Zachary Gorchow, Lauren Gibbons and Dave Boucher join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.