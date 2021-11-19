© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Has Moved to 102.3 FM
Politics & Government
Tim Skubick at anchor desk
Off the Record
Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm

Nov. 19, 2021- Sen. Adam Hollier | OFF THE RECORD

WKAR Public Media
Published November 19, 2021 at 8:12 AM EST
Sen. Adam Hollier appearing on Off the Record with Tim Skubick

MI tops the nation in COVID numbers. Guest is Sen. Adam Hollier from Detroit.

The panel discusses the surge in COVID numbers in Michigan. The guest is Sen. Adam Hollier of Detroit, here to discuss bringing film tax credits back to the state. Panelists Zachary Gorchow, Lauren Gibbons and Dave Boucher join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

Politics & Government
