Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
Nov. 24, 2021- Kevin Rinke | OFF THE RECORD
The latest on GOP candidates for governor. The guest is businessman Kevin Rinke.
Watch now at video.wkar.org
The panel discusses the growing number of GOP candidates for governor. The guest is businessman and newest gubernatorial candidate Kevin Rinke. Panelists Cheyna Roth, Chad Livengood and Kyle Melinn join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.