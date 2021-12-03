Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
Dec. 3, 2021- Sen. Rosemary Bayer | OFF THE RECORD
Dec. 3, 2021 - School shooting in Oxford. The guest is Sen. Rosemary Bayer from Oakland County.
The panel discusses the school shooting at Oxford High School. The guest is Oakland County senator Rosemary Bayer. Panelists Lauren Gibbons, Craig Mauger and Jim Kiertzner join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.