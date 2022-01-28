Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
Jan. 28, 2022 - Sen. Jim Runestad | OFF THE RECORD
GM invests in MI and tax cut fever hits capitol. The guest is Sen. Jim Runestad.
The panel discusses GM's historic investment in Michigan as well as the push for tax cuts in the legislature. The guest is Sen. Jim Runestad. Panelists Emily Lawler, Rick Pluta and Zachary Gorchow join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.