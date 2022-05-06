Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
May 6, 2022 - Rep. Matt Hall | OFF THE RECORD
Michigan impact of the possible U.S. Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade. The guest is Rep. Matt Hall from West Michigan.
The panel discusses the Michigan political fallout of the potential U.S. Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade. Panelists Craig Mauger, Lauren Gibbons and Kyle Melinn join guest-host Chuck Stokes to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.