May 13, 2022 - Mark Brewer | OFF THE RECORD
New term limit law headed to the statewide ballot. The guest is attorney Mark Brewer.
The panel discusses a new term limit law headed for the statewide ballot and some GOP gubernatorial candidates have their ballot petition signatures challenged. The guest is election attorney and former state democratic party chair Mark Brewer. Panelists Yu Stella Yu, Zoe Clark and Jim Kiertzner join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.