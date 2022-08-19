Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
Aug 19, 2022 - Rep. Beau LaFave | OFF THE RECORD
Who will be the Dixon running mate? Guest: Rep. Beau LaFave.
The panel discusses the Dixon campaign's search for a running mate. The guest is Rep. Beau LaFave with his take on the state of the Michigan GOP. Panelists Dave Boucher, Craig Mauger and Jim Kiertzner join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.