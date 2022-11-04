Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
Nov. 4, 2022 - Rep. Sarah Lightner | OFF THE RECORD
Race for governor, is it Gov. Whitmer's to lose? Guest: Rep. Sarah Lightner.
The panel discusses the race for governor and the latest polling numbers. The guest is House GOP Campaign Committee Chair Rep. Sarah Lightner. Panelists dave Boucher, Rachel Loiuse Just and Craig Mauger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.