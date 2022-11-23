© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Tim Skubick at anchor desk
Off the Record
Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm

Nov. 23, 2022 - Pete Hoekstra | OTR OVERTIME

WKAR Public Media
Published November 23, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST
After the episode taping concludes, the guest and panel continue to chat.

Pete Hoekstra, former U.S. Representative and Ambassador, joins Chuck Stokes, Zoe Clark, Dave Boucher and senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

