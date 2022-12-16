Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
Dec. 16, 2022 - Rep. Angela Witwer | OFF THE RECORD
The panel discusses Trump and Biden struggling politically in Michigan. The guest is newly appointed chair of the House Appropriations Committee Rep. Angela Witwer (D). Simon Schuster, Lauren Gibbons and Kyle Melinn join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.