Tim Skubick at anchor desk
Off the Record
Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm

Dec. 16, 2022 - Rep. Angela Witwer | OFF THE RECORD

WKAR Public Media
Published December 16, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST
Rep, Anglela Witwer (D) appearing on Off the Record with Tim Skubick.

The panel discusses Trump and Biden struggling politically in Michigan. The guest is newly appointed chair of the House Appropriations Committee Rep. Angela Witwer (D). Simon Schuster, Lauren Gibbons and Kyle Melinn join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

