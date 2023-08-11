Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pmOff the Record is supported in part by Martin Waymire.
Aug. 11, 2023 - Sen. Michele Hoitenga | OFF THE RECORD
MI GOP unhappy with Capitol weapons ban. Guest: Sen. Michele Hoitenga.
The panel discusses the weapons ban at the state capitol building. The guest is Sen. Michele Hoitenga who opposes the measure. Panelists Craig Mauger, Zoe Clark and Lauren Gibbons join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.