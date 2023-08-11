© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Tim Skubick at anchor desk
Off the Record
Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pmOff the Record is supported in part by Martin Waymire.

Aug. 11, 2023 - Sen. Michele Hoitenga | OFF THE RECORD

WKAR Public Media
Published August 11, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT
Sen. Michele Hoitenga appearing on Off the Record with Tim Skubick.
MI GOP unhappy with Capitol weapons ban. Guest: Sen. Michele Hoitenga.

The panel discusses the weapons ban at the state capitol building. The guest is Sen. Michele Hoitenga who opposes the measure. Panelists Craig Mauger, Zoe Clark and Lauren Gibbons join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

