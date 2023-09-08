Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pmOff the Record is supported in part by Martin Waymire.
Sept. 8, 2023 - Dr. Pamela Pugh | OFF THE RECORD
Latest entrants in U.S. Senate race. Guest: U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Pamela Pugh.
The panel discusses the latest entrants in the race for Michigan's open U.S. Senate seat. The guest is president of the Michigan State Board of Education and a candidate for U.S. Senate, Dr. Pamela Pugh. Panelists Chad Livengood, Lauren Gibbons and Zoe Clark join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.