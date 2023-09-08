© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
Tim Skubick at anchor desk
Off the Record
Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pmOff the Record is supported in part by Martin Waymire.

Sept. 8, 2023 - Dr. Pamela Pugh | OTR OVERTIME

WKAR Public Media
Published September 8, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT

After the episode taping concludes, the guest and panel continue to chat.

U.S. Senate candidate and State Board of Education Dr. Pamela Pugh joins Chad Livengood, Lauren Gibbons, Zoe Clark and senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Watch now at video.wkar.org

Politics & Government
During our Fall Fundraiser, you can support the timely local and national news stories you depend on. Make a $10/month donation toward the journalism you value and you can get a limited edition "I Heart Michigan" 16oz. steel cup, celebrating the landmarks, wildlife, and elements that makes this state special.
DONATE