Tim Skubick at anchor desk
Off the Record
Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pmOff the Record is supported in part by Martin Waymire.

Oct. 27, 2023 - Sen. Ed McBroom | OFF THE RECORD

WKAR Public Media
Published October 27, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT
Sen. Ed McBroom appearing on Off the Record with Tim Skubick.
Sen. Ed McBroom appearing on Off the Record with Tim Skubick.

Forcing lawmakers to reveal where they make their money. Guest: Sen. Ed McBroom.

The panel discusses a bill which forces lawmakers to make financial disclosures and the latest scandal causing turmoil at MSU. The guest is Upper Peninsula senator Ed McBroom. Panelists Lauren Gibbons, Clara Hendrickson and Chad Livengood join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

