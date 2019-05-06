Accused Gerald Ford Grave Vandal Enters Not Guilty Plea

By 11 minutes ago
  • Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library and Museum photo
    Peter Whorf / WKAR

A 19-year-old man suspected of defacing the gravesite of former President Gerald Ford and first lady Betty Ford has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges.

The Grand Rapids Press reports Christian Johnson entered the plea Monday to charges of larceny and malicious destruction of property of tombs or memorials.

Police have said Johnson and a female co-defendant turned themselves in after the March 27 incident and returned a missing letter. Johnson has apologized, saying he didn't know what the gravesite was.

The co-defendant bonded out of jail Monday and has not yet been arraigned. She faces a misdemeanor count of receiving and concealing stolen property valued at less than $200.

The Fords are buried outside a Grand Rapids museum dedicated to Gerald Ford's presidency.

Tags: 
Gerald Ford
Ford Library
Christian Johnson
vandalism

Related Content

Current State for July 7-8, 2018: Summer Adventures

By , , Peter Whorf, & & Amy Robinson Jul 7, 2018

From Michigan’s outdoor and historic attractions to tasting the foods of farmers, today’s show is dedicated to exploring summer adventures here in the Great Lakes State. 

Events Mark 104th Anniversary Of President Ford’s Birth

By Jul 13, 2017
Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum Facebook Page / Facebook

Events marking the 104th anniversary of President Gerald Ford’s birth are planned in western Michigan.