American Reckoning | PBS NewsHour Special Report

By WKAR STAFF 1 hour ago
  • Courtesy / PBS

Fri. Jan. 15 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1  & STREAMING | Following the aftermath of the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, American Reckoning:  A PBS NewsHour Special Report will focus on the economic and racial history that led to a political divide between Americans, the impact of President Donald Trump's rhetoric throughout his presidency and the next steps for the nation to heal from the recent attack on American democracy.

The special will also examine the government’s missed opportunities to manage the spread of misinformation and the rise of domestic terrorism. The program will be anchored by managing editor Judy Woodruff and will include contributions from senior national correspondent Amna Nawaz, national correspondent William Brangham and other guests.

PBS NewsHour
WKAR StayTuned Update

