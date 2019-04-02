Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk Chinese Woman Carrying Thumb Drive Full Of Malware Arrested At Mar-a-Lago By editor • 4 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Miami Herald reporter Nicholas Nehamas about an arrest of a Chinese woman carrying a USB drive with malware into President Trump's Mar-A-Lago club. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.