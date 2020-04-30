Related Programs: 
The City Of Dayton Faces Financial Struggles During The Pandemic, Lays Off Workers

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Mayor Nan Whaley of Dayton, Ohio, about the city's financial struggles amid the pandemic and a lack of federal help that might affect essential services.