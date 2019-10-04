Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk Democratic Candidate Julián Castro Talks With Voters About His Climate Policies By editor • 28 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on October 4, 2019 5:49 pm NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Lulu Garcia-Navarro about her round table discussion with Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro and what he told voters about his climate policy platform. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.