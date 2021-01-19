Related Program: 
PBS American Portrait

I Rise | PBS American Portrait Series

By WKAR Staff 1 hour ago
  Collage of various Americans behind text that reads,
    PBS American Portrait Series Key Art.
    Courtesy of PBS/RadicalMedia / PBS

Tue. Jan. 26 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | First-person stories from across the country take you inside the movement for an antiracist future.

People film themselves doing the hard work, confronting the obstacles and achieving the small victories that could add up to real change in the movement for racial justice.

I Rise is part of a PBS American Portrait unique crowdsourced series that blends stories filmed by everyday people into documentaries revealing what it really means to be American today. It’s the story of what brings us together and what keeps us apart as we strive to understand each other.

Watch each episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

ABOUT PBS AMERICAN PORTRAIT:
PBS American Portrait, a national storytelling project aligned with PBS' 50th anniversary celebration, invites America to participate in a national conversation about what it really means to be an American today. A digital first initiative produced by RadicalMedia, American Portrait begins as a platform for people to share photos, videos and text submissions and capture the state and spirit of our nation.

Share your Michigan story at tv.wkar.org/americanportrait.

I Keep | PBS American Portrait Series

By WKAR Staff Jan 12, 2021
Collage of various Americans behind text that reads, "PBS AMERICAN PORTRAIT: A SERIES MADE BY YOU"
Courtesy of PBS/RadicalMedia / PBS

Tue. Jan. 19 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Across America, people film themselves as they try to preserve or change long-standing traditions.

I Work | PBS American Portrait Series

By WKAR Staff Jan 7, 2021
Laura and Terry inside semi-truck with Laura at wheel
Courtesy of PBS/Radical Media / PBS

Tue. Jan. 12 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Everyday people share self-shot stories about their jobs and what it means to work in America today.

I Dream | PBS American Portrait

By WKAR Staff Dec 28, 2020
Man sitting in pilot's seat of airplane
Courtesy of PBS/RadicalMedia / PBS

Tue. Jan. 5 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Self-shot stories reveal the meaning of the American dream and what it means to pursue it today.

PBS American Portrait Premieres A New Four-Part Storytelling Documentary Series

By WKAR STAFF Dec 29, 2020
PBS American Portrait: A Series Made By You
Courtesy / PBS/RadicalMedia

PBS’s 50th Anniversary’s Signature Programming Initiative, Produced by RadicalMedia, Starts a National Conversation About What It Means to Be an American Today

Generation Nation | PBS American Portrait

By WKAR STAFF Oct 22, 2020
Courtesy of / PBS/RadicalMedia

WATCH NOW | Explore how people in different age groups see themselves and their place in America. 

COVID Diaries: On the Front Line | American Portrait

By WKAR STAFF Oct 26, 2020
a nurse treating a patient
Jason Vlahos / WKAR-MSU

Mon. Oct. 26, at 9 p.m.  on WKAR HD-23.1 and streaming | A Michigan nurse faces two crises at once: COVID-19 and racial tensions in the U.S. WATCH NOW

In This Together | A PBS American Portrait Story

By WKAR STAFF Jul 30, 2020
Courtesy / PBS/RadicalMedia

WATCH NOW | Hear firsthand accounts of how the coronavirus pandemic has affected everyday Americans.