Learning How To Smell Again After COVID-19

By 1 hour ago
Originally published on May 26, 2021 4:44 pm

Loss of smell has become one of the defining symptoms of COVID-19. Scientists have ideas why, but aren't sure how to reverse the damage. Some are trying what's called 'olfactory training.'