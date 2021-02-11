Related Programs: 
The Legality Around Britney Spears' Conservatorship And The #FreeBritney Movement

3 hours ago
Originally published on February 11, 2021 6:27 pm

NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Meredith Blake of the Los Angeles Times about the legal situation around Britney Spears' conservatorship. Her case has inspired the #FreeBritney movement.