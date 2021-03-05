Michigan State Trooper Charged With Assault For Dog Attack

A Michigan State Police trooper has been charged with felonious assault in connection with a traffic stop in which he let his police dog attack a motorist despite no resistance, the agency said Friday.

Parker Surbrook was charged following the Nov. 13 traffic stop in Lansing where a passenger was believed to be armed, state police said.

The driver fled and crashed into a tree and had exited his vehicle when Surbrook and a local police officer arrived at the scene. Surbrook let his dog attack the driver “for an extended period of time,” police said.

Surbrook’s actions were recorded on his patrol vehicle’s in-car camera and violated “the standards of professional conduct expected by members of the MSP,” police said.

The MSP became aware of this incident on Dec. 4 and placed Surbrook on leave on Dec. 8. The results of a criminal investigation were presented to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office on Feb. 11.

“The Michigan State Police is an agency that prides itself in our troopers’ abilities to react with calm and confidence even in the most dangerous and harrowing of circumstances,” MSP Director Col. Joe Gasper said in a statement.

Surbrook’s disregard of the driver’s pleas for help were “totally unacceptable,” Gasper said.

Surbrook joined the state police in 2012 and he became a canine handler in 2017. He’s been removed from the canine unit and will remain on unpaid suspension while the criminal charge is pending, police said.

It wasn’t clear whether Surbrook has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.