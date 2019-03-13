Related Program: Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR Mississippi State Agency Spends $18,000 Defending $200 Fine By editor • 1 hour ago Related Program: Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on March 13, 2019 7:25 am A lawmaker wanted a document from the Department of Public Safety, which declined to provide it. Another agency fined DPS. The Clarion Ledger reports DPS has spent thousands challenging the fine. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.