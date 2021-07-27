MSU Faculty Member Resigns After Investigation Finds Sexual Misconduct

A faculty member with Michigan State University’s Communicative Sciences and Disorders (CSD) program has resigned following a sexual misconduct investigation.

An investigation by MSU’s Office of Institutional Equity found that Professor Matthew Phillips violated the school’s Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct Policy against two graduates of the CSD program, according to a notice sent Tuesday by MSU College of Communication Arts and Sciences Dean Prabu David.

CSD is a part of Communication Arts and Sciences.

MSU sent Phillips a letter of intent to terminate his employment on July 8 following an investigation. Phillips submitted his resignation a week later, before the dismissal process was complete.

“Though we have taken many steps to prevent and address sexual harassment, this incident is a reminder that our work is far from complete,” David said in the notice. "As a college, we must continue to improve and build a culture that is safe and inclusive."

Editor's note: WKAR is part of MSU's College of Communication Arts and Sciences