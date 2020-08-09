Related Programs: 
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR
All Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk

Pandemic Finds Audiences Glued To Mexican Telenovelas

By editor 1 hour ago
Originally published on August 9, 2020 6:26 pm

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with New York Times reporter Natalie Kitroeff in Mexico City about the surge in audience numbers for Mexican telenovelas during the pandemic, after years of declining ratings.