Pier Kids | POV

Mon. Aug. 2 at 10pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Pier Kids transports audiences to New York City's historic Christopher Street Pier where homeless, queer, Black youth navigate the streets to find safety and stability.

What does life look like for LGBTQ+ youth fifty years after Stonewall? The film shines a light on an underground community of Pier Kids, showcasing the intricate ways queer people of color utilize public space to build chosen family. This hopeful portrait exposes a side of New York City many often choose to ignore.



Watch the special at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.



MORE ABOUT POV:

The award-winning POV (a cinema term for “point of view”) series is the longest-running showcase on television to feature the work of America's best contemporary-issue independent filmmakers.