Quarantine At Michigan Women's Prison After Scabies Outbreak

By 10 minutes ago
  • Flickr - Todd Ehlers

Officials say a new scabies outbreak at Michigan's only prison for women led to a quarantine at the facility so inmates could get treatment.

The Michigan Department of Corrections confirmed Tuesday that a residential unit at Huron Valley prison near Ypsilanti was placed under quarantine Friday. The Detroit Free Press reports 83 prisoners in the unit were treated for the parasitic mites that burrow under the skin and lay eggs.

MLive.com reports the unit returned to normal operations Saturday. Department spokesman Chris Gautz says the hope "is that we contain this and it doesn't spread any further."

The department was sued in April , with the lawsuit saying prisoners suffered severe itching and permanent scarring because officials took more than a year to diagnose and properly treat an earlier scabies outbreak .

Tags: 
scabies
Huron Valley prison
Michigan Department of Corrections

Related Content

Michigan Faces Lawsuit Over Scabies At Prison For Women

By Apr 12, 2019
Flickr - Todd Ehlers

A federal lawsuit says inmates at Michigan’s only prison for women suffered severe itching and permanent scarring because officials took more than a year to diagnose and properly treat a scabies outbreak.

Michigan Women's Prison Inmates Getting Scabies Treatment

By Jan 15, 2019
Flickr - Todd Ehlers

Officials say Michigan's only prison for women will be closed to visitors for part of next week as inmates are isolated and treated for scabies.

Prisoner Dies After Hospital Treatment For Bee Sting

By Apr 29, 2019
Flickr - Todd Ehlers

A Michigan prison inmate who said she was stung by a bee has died after being discharged from a hospital.