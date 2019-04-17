Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk Right-Wing Groups Are Active In Ukraine As Country Heads Into Presidential Election By Lucian Kim • 1 hour ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / One of the ugly by-products of Ukraine's low-level war with Russia is vocal far-right groups of battle-hardened veterans who march the streets of Kiev. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.