Shooting At Detroit Motorcycle Club Leaves 3 Wounded

By 1 hour ago
Authorities say a shooting at a motorcycle club in Detroit has left three men wounded.

Detroit police say the shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Boogie Down Motorcycle Club on the city's east side. Three men in their 20s and 30s were hurt in the gunfire, which is believed to have taken place both inside the club as well as in a parking lot outside.

Police say two of the men were listed in serious condition and the third was in stable condition.

Police were looking for a man suspected in the shooting who fled the scene. Police closed a roadway near the club while they investigated.

